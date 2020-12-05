Menu
Ruth Moser
1924 - 2020
BORN
April 7, 1924
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
Church Of The Brethren
Ruth Moser's passing at the age of 96 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home in Middletown, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ruth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home website.

Published by Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Grossnickle Church of the Brethren Cemetery
, Myersville, Maryland
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
Nicole Salter
December 2, 2020
Merle and Eddie and families, May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Our sincere condolences,
Janice and Jim Saul
Janice Saul
Friend
December 2, 2020
I send my sincere sympathy to the entire Moser family. I remember Ruth especially when you lived in the house in Highland next door to my Aunt Virginia. Ruth was a super sweet lady, hard worker, and a good friend to all who knew her. I am sure she has joined her circle of friends and relatives now and are reminiscing and being jovial. The best to all.
Treva (Cookie) Siedling
Treva Siedling
Friend
December 1, 2020
Sympathy to Moser family on Ruth passing.
May god be with you during this difficult time.
Mary Lou Green
November 30, 2020
Eddie,
We go back a long time and shared a lot of good things as young fellows growing up. I have one special memory and that is your mom. She was a special person to me. She always treated me as one of her own and gave both of us great guidance and advice I considered her my second mom. If God is ready for a great angel she'll fill his needs. I could go on for a long time about her but I think I'll quit. You know how much she will be missed and please accept my sincere condolences. Linda and I both have fond memories of her and hope you and your dad have peace, love and wonderful memories of a great lady. May God bless you and your Dad and give you strength in this time of sorrow.

Jim and Linda Ford
Neighbor
November 30, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss I worked with Ruth at Price Electric. She was a sweet lady. RIP Ruth
GLORIA PORTNER
Friend
November 30, 2020