Ruth Murphy
1926 - 2020
BORN
February 1, 1926
DIED
November 19, 2020
Ruth Murphy's passing at the age of 94 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola in Macon, GA .

Published by Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Riverside Cemetery
1301 Riverside Drive, Macon, Georgia 31201
Funeral services provided by:
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola
