Ruth Ann Oram born March 4,1949 of Roy, Utah passed peacefully on June 7, 2020 in Clearfield, UT at the age of 71. Ruth spent her career with Hercules and Continental Airlines. She retired from the Salt Lake City reservation center in 2012. Ruth loved to travel and to see different parts of the world. With her sassy, outgoing and spunky personality she always easily made friends wherever she went. She was fun-loving and up to try almost anything, especially for grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Later in life, when she wasn't soaking up the sun in Mexico she could always be found crafting, sewing and socializing with her friends and family.Ruth is preceded in death by her mother, Bernadine (Bunny) Opp and her brother John Opp. She is survived by her children Shawn (Jami) Oram and Tina (Brian) Dawson, her brother Kent (Shirley) Opp, sister Mary (Warren) Harris, seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.Due to current circumstances a memorial service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held privately for family members at the Washington Heights Church 1770 East 6200 South Ogden, UT 84405. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Lantern House 269 West 33rd Street Ogden, UT 84401.

Published in Legacy on Jun. 14, 2020.