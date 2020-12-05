Menu
Ruth Perez
1929 - 2020
BORN
December 5, 1929
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
Penn State
Ruth Perez's passing at the age of 90 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lewis M. Hunt-Irving Funeral Home in Chester, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Lewis M. Hunt-Irving Funeral Home
2316 Providence Ave, Chester, Pennsylvania 19013
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lewis M. Hunt-Irving Funeral Home
2316 Providence Ave, Chester, Pennsylvania 19013
Funeral services provided by:
Lewis M. Hunt-Irving Funeral Home
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.