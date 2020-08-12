Menu
Ruth M. Polasko
1925 - 2020
BORN
May 10, 1925
DIED
August 11, 2020
Of East Pittsburgh, age 95, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2020.

Preceded in death by her parents, John and Margaret Polasko.

Beloved sister of Kenneth (the late Poppy) Polasko of Las Vegas and Joseph (Audrey) Polasko of Virginia Beach.
Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Ruth was a retired employee of the Westinghouse East Pittsburgh plant, where she worked in the accounting department. She was a member of the East Pittsburgh AARP club and the Friendship Club of Wilkins Twp. Ruth had a passion for traveling, both domestic and international, and would enjoy visiting casinos.

Friends welcome Friday from 9-11 a.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800, where a Blessing Service will be held at 11 a.m.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, all visitors in the funeral home will be required to wear face masks or coverings.

Ruth will be laid to rest in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
14
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
Aug
14
Service
11:00a.m.
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
