Ruth Reinhart
1940 - 2020
BORN
May 5, 1940
DIED
December 4, 2020
Ruth Reinhart's passing at the age of 80 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory in Cuyahoga Falls, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory website.

Published by Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Dec
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Bernard Catholic Church
44 University Ave., Akron, Ohio
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
December 6, 2020