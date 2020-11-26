Ruth Roesler's passing at the age of 91 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jelacic Funeral Home in Milwaukee, WI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ruth in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jelacic Funeral Home website.
Published by Jelacic Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
