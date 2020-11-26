Menu
Ruth Roesler
1928 - 2020
BORN
December 26, 1928
DIED
November 25, 2020
Ruth Roesler's passing at the age of 91 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jelacic Funeral Home in Milwaukee, WI .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Wisconsin Memorial Park - Chapel of the Flowers
13235 West Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Dec
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Wisconsin Memorial Park - Chapel of the Flowers
13235 West Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Funeral services provided by:
Jelacic Funeral Home
