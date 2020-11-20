Menu
Ruth Sanders
1966 - 2020
BORN
September 23, 1966
DIED
November 17, 2020
Ruth Sanders's passing at the age of 54 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dillman – Scott Funeral Home in Paoli, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dillman – Scott Funeral Home website.

Published by Dillman – Scott Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dillman-Scott Funeral Home
226 W Campbell ST., Paoli, Indiana 47454
