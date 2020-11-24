Menu
Ruth Schwartz
1928 - 2020
BORN
August 11, 1928
DIED
October 20, 2020
Ruth Schwartz's passing at the age of 92 on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Berndt-Ledesma Funeal Home in Hartford, WI .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Highland Memory Gardens
N9782 Hwy 151 N, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin 53916
