Ruth Semanko's passing at the age of 80 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by English Funeral Chapel - Post Falls in Post Falls, ID .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ruth in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the English Funeral Chapel - Post Falls website.
Published by English Funeral Chapel - Post Falls on Nov. 21, 2020.
