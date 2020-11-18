Ruth Stebing's passing at the age of 97 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes in Waterloo, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ruth in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Feller & Clark Funeral Homes website.
Published by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes on Nov. 18, 2020.
