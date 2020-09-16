Ogden, UT–Our sweet, loving and dedicated Mom, Grandma, Great-grandma and Great-great-grandma, Ruth Sugimoto, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 15, 2020. She was born on March 4, 1927 to Tsurukichi and Tono Ando Ishida in Corinne, UT. Mom attended schools in Brigham City and graduated from Box Elder High School. She married George Sugimoto on November 21, 1946 in Ogden, UT.



Mom lived most of her married life on the family farm in West Weber and after Dad retired they moved to Washington Terrace. In 2012 Mom moved to Laguna Hills, CA to live with her daughter and son-in-law. She made some special friends in CA and was happy to visit relatives there but always considered UT her home and was especially happy when we would come and stay in Ogden for awhile. Four months ago, amidst COVID, her greatest wish was to return so she could live out the rest of her life near her precious family.



Mom worked hard alongside Dad on the family farm for many years. She also worked at both Bamboo Noodle and Cutter Labs/Delmed for a number of years and made lifelong friends.



She was a beautiful, strong woman who had incredible perseverance and a great sense of humor. She led by example rather than words. She was a great cook and baker; some of her specialties were beef stew, teriyaki ribs, potato salad, oriental salad, carrot cake and zucchini bread. Mom liked making mochi with Dad to share with family and friends.



She enjoyed fishing with Dad, family and friends. She was an avid sports fan, who especially enjoyed international little league baseball. Her final years were happily spent "baby sitting" her two grand kitties, Tinkerbelle and Cinderella.



Mom was a big supporter and fan of her kids', grandkids' and great-grandkids' activities and sports. She loved the family gatherings and adored her family. She shared a special bond with each family member. Her great-great-grandbabies were an added bonus to her life. Mom enjoyed traveling with Dad and their friends, taking their grandkids on many trips, and also taking vacations with Dad, Danny and Karen.



She took great pleasure going through her Rolodex routinely and calling each of her special friends and family members just to say "hi", see how they were doing, or wish them a happy birthday. She always ended her calls with an "I love you". Mom's heart was filled with love and she was loved by so many in return.



Mom was a longtime member of the Ogden Buddhist Church and BWA. She actively participated in helping with the many functions and activities of the church.



Mom is survived by her son, Wayne; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Danny Downing; daughter-in-law, Vicki; grandchildren, Scott (Heather), Aaron (Sunny), Sunni (Joe) DiNicola, Nathan (Amber), Melanie, Gillian (Joey) D'Alessandro; great-grandchildren, Colton (Jamie), Kiersten (Jake) White, Hannah (Austin), Nicholas, Jonah, Rayden, Mia, Kiara, Edee, Charlie, and Marco; great-great-grandchildren, Silas, Emma and Willow; brother-in-law, Eric Sugimoto; sister-in-law, Dorothy Sugimoto; Danny's sister, Nancy, "adopted daughter", Trudy Gillman and many special nieces and nephews, dear friends and sweet fur babies.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; son, Steven; granddaughter, Shawna; great-great-granddaughter, Isla; grandkitty, Tinkerbelle and all of her siblings, Noble, James, Maude, Ted, Hideo, Kay, Tilly and Tom.



We would like to thank all the wonderful friends, relatives, family who called, visited, sent cards, flowers, goodies, gifts, food and offered their love and support to Mom and our family during Mom's illness. She was very appreciative and loved all of you.



The family would also like to sincerely thank Dr. Glen Wade (deceased), Dr. Choe and Dr. Shane Jessen for their kindness and generosity.



A very special thank you to Dr. Gary Holland, Gwen, Kristi and Todd of Brio Hospice, who showed such loving care, kindness, and compassion to Mom and the family.



Per Mom's request, a viewing and graveside service will be held for immediate family. Mom and the family request no koden or flowers. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.