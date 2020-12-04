Menu
Ruth Sumler
1942 - 2020
BORN
December 27, 1942
DIED
November 23, 2020
Ruth Sumler's passing at the age of 77 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg in Williamsburg, VA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Whiting's Funeral Home
7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185
Dec
5
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Whiting's Funeral Home
7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185
Funeral services provided by:
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
