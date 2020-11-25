Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ruth Thomas
1940 - 2020
BORN
June 10, 1940
DIED
November 21, 2020
Ruth Thomas's passing at the age of 80 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ruth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hite Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Hite Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St, Kendallville, IN 46755
Nov
24
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St, Kendallville, IN 46755
Funeral services provided by:
Hite Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.