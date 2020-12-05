Ruth Wall's passing at the age of 87 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brown Family Mortuary - Santaquin in Santaquin, UT .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ruth in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brown Family Mortuary - Santaquin website.
Published by Brown Family Mortuary - Santaquin on Dec. 5, 2020.
