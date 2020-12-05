Menu
Ruth Wall
1933 - 2020
BORN
May 18, 1933
DIED
November 7, 2020
Ruth Wall's passing at the age of 87 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brown Family Mortuary - Santaquin in Santaquin, UT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brown Family Mortuary - Santaquin website.

Published by Brown Family Mortuary - Santaquin on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Santaquin East Bench Chapel
250 South 580 East, Santaquin, Utah 84655
Nov
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Santaquin East Bench Chapel
250 South 580 East, Santaquin, Utah 84655
Brown Family Mortuary - Santaquin
