Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ruth White
1933 - 2020
BORN
August 22, 1933
DIED
November 17, 2020
Ruth White's passing at the age of 87 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wells Funeral Homes in Waynesville, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ruth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wells Funeral Homes website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Wells Funeral Homes on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Graveside service
3:30p.m.
Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Candler, NC
1 Chapel of Faith Drive, Candler, North Carolina 28715
Funeral services provided by:
Wells Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.