Ruthene Barnhill
1935 - 2020
BORN
October 30, 1935
DIED
November 23, 2020
Ruthene Barnhill's passing at the age of 85 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by McKenzie Mortuary in Whiteville, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Whiteville Memorial Cemetery
1013 James B. White Hwy. N., Whiteville, North Carolina 28472
Funeral services provided by:
McKenzie Mortuary
