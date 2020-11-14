Menu
Ryan Brennan
1999 - 2020
BORN
February 4, 1999
DIED
November 3, 2020
Ryan Brennan's passing at the age of 21 on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cole Funeral Services in Rockville, MD .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cole Funeral Services website.

Published by Cole Funeral Services on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
St. Gabriel Cemetery
Alloway Road, Potomac, Maryland 20854
Funeral services provided by:
Cole Funeral Services
