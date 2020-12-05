Menu
Ryan Carrillo
1985 - 2020
BORN
August 10, 1985
DIED
November 28, 2020
Ryan Carrillo's passing at the age of 35 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heritage Funeral Home - Fort Stockton in Fort Stockton, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Visitation Room
301 North Main St, Ft. Stockton, Texas 79735
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Home - Fort Stockton
