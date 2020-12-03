Menu
Ryan Sword
1978 - 2020
BORN
July 2, 1978
DIED
November 13, 2020
Ryan Sword's passing at the age of 42 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shaw-Davis Funeral Home in Columbus, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Shaw-Davis Funeral Home website.

Published by Shaw-Davis Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Shaw-Davis Clintonville Chapel
4341 North High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43214
Funeral services provided by:
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home
