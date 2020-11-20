Sabrina Fluty's passing at the age of 48 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel in Moore, OK .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sabrina in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel website.
Published by John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel on Nov. 20, 2020.
