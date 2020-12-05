Menu
Sadie Arsenault
1928 - 2020
BORN
September 16, 1928
DIED
December 3, 2020
Sadie Arsenault's passing at the age of 92 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Smith - Mallahy - Masciarelli FH - Fitchburg in Fitchburg, MA .

Published by Smith - Mallahy - Masciarelli FH - Fitchburg on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Smith - Mallahy - Masciarelli FH - Fitchburg
243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420
Dec
7
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Anthony of Padua Church
84 Salem Stree, Fitchburg, Massachusetts
Smith - Mallahy - Masciarelli FH - Fitchburg
