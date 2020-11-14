Sadie Begley's passing at the age of 82 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home Llc in Hyden, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sadie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home Llc website.
Published by Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home Llc on Nov. 14, 2020.
