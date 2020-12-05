Sadie Holland's passing at the age of 87 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Holland Funeral Directors in Tupelo, MS .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sadie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Holland Funeral Directors website.
Published by Holland Funeral Directors on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.