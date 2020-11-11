Menu
Sallie Johnson
1947 - 2020
BORN
June 29, 1947
DIED
November 7, 2020
Sallie Johnson's passing at the age of 73 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Superior Care Funeral Service in Corsicana, TX .

Published by Superior Care Funeral Service on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Zion Chapel Baptist Church
401 N. Denton, Hutchins, Texas 75141
Nov
13
Funeral service
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Superior Care Funeral Services (Ennis)
1905 W. Ennis Ave Suite 201, Ennis, Texas 75119
Nov
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Zion Chapel Baptist Church
401 N. Denton, Hutchins, Texas 75141
Funeral services provided by:
Superior Care Funeral Service
