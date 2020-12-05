Menu
Sallie Moody
1953 - 2020
BORN
April 9, 1953
DIED
April 21, 2020
Sallie Moody's passing at the age of 67 on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Marion Funeral Home in Marion, SC .

Published by Marion Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
