Sally DeShantz's passing at the age of 78 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. in Coraopolis, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sally in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. website.
Published by McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.