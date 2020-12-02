Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sally DeShantz
1942 - 2020
BORN
September 9, 1942
DIED
November 4, 2020
Sally DeShantz's passing at the age of 78 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. in Coraopolis, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sally in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Rd., Coraopolis, Pennsylvania 15108
Nov
13
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Rd., Coraopolis, Pennsylvania 15108
Funeral services provided by:
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.