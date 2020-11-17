Salome Collins's passing at the age of 65 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brunswick Funeral Home Inc in Brunswick, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Salome in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brunswick Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Brunswick Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 17, 2020.
