Salud Velasquez's passing at the age of 56 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Erman Smith Funeral Home - Pittsburg in Pittsburg, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Salud in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Erman Smith Funeral Home - Pittsburg website.
Published by Erman Smith Funeral Home - Pittsburg on Nov. 14, 2020.
