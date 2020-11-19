Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother Salvador Garibay, 47, was called home too early following a tragic car accident on November 14, 2020. Salvador Garibay was born April 8, 1973 to Salvador Garibay Garcia and Guadalupe Magdaleno Avina in Mexico City, Mexico. He was the oldest of eight children.



On January 19, 2007, Salvador married his sweetheart, Rhonda Smith in Farmington, Utah



Salvador's true passion was helping everything grow. He had a special interest in people and plants. He especially enjoyed his work as a supervisor at Perennial Favorites in Layton, Utah with a lifelong friend, Preston Cox. He was very dedicated and hard working.



Salvador was an incredibly happy person. He loved music and dancing. More than anything else in life, he loved his family and friends in the US and Mexico. Salvador leaves a legacy of giving and sharing with everyone.



Salvador is survived by his wife, Rhonda Garibay; his children, Crystal Valadez, Mario Valadez (Christina), Maria Nava, Biatriz Garibay, Alejandro Garibay, Baltazar Garibay, Citlali Garibay, Xochilt Garibay, Tlaloc Garibay, Tlahuac Garibay and his children from a previous marriage: Salvador Garibay Munoz, Natasha Garibay, Montezuma Garibay Munoz; have grandchildren and one on the way; his mother; his brothers, Rigoberto, Juan Carlos, Jose Antonio and his sisters, Margarita, Marielena, Maria Esther, and Guadalupe.



He is preceded in death by his father, his grandparents, many aunts and uncles, and his mother in-law.



Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Layton Memorial Park. A viewing will be held from 6:00-7:00 pm on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah with a Rosary and Celebration of Life at 7:00 pm



Interment in Layton Memorial Park.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.