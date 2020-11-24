Menu
Salvatore Beldaio
1924 - 2020
BORN
March 30, 1924
DIED
October 21, 2020
Salvatore Beldaio's passing at the age of 96 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gary Panoch Funeral Home & Cremations in Boca Raton, FL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00p.m.
Gary Panoch Funeral Home & Cremations
6140 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, Florida 33487
Oct
24
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
370 SW 3rd St, Boca Raton, Florida 33432
Funeral services provided by:
Gary Panoch Funeral Home & Cremations
