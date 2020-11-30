Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sam Clason
1928 - 2020
BORN
August 18, 1928
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
Trinity United Methodist Church
U.S. Army
Sam Clason's passing at the age of 92 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home in Warsaw, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sam in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home
225 Argonne Road, Warsaw, IN 46580
Dec
1
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home
225 Argonne Road, Warsaw, Indiana 46580
Dec
1
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home
225 Argonne Road, Warsaw, IN 46580
Dec
1
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Edwardsburg Cemetery
, Edwardsburg, Michigan
Funeral services provided by:
Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.