Samantha Coakley-Thomason
1990 - 2020
BORN
April 11, 1990
DIED
November 11, 2020
Samantha Coakley-Thomason's passing at the age of 30 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Davis Funeral Home in Roxbury, MA .

Published by Davis Funeral Home on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Davis Funeral Home
89 Walnut Ave, Roxbury, Massachusetts 02119
Nov
27
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Oak Lawn Cemetery
427 Cummins Highway, Roslindale, Massachusetts 02131
Funeral services provided by:
Davis Funeral Home
