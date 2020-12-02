Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Samantha French
1989 - 2020
BORN
September 13, 1989
DIED
November 27, 2020
Samantha French's passing at the age of 31 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cremation Society of Central California in Fresno, CA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Samantha in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cremation Society of Central California website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Cremation Society of Central California on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cremation Society of Central California
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.