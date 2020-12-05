Menu
Sammie Atkins
1935 - 2020
BORN
January 29, 1935
DIED
December 3, 2020
Sammie Atkins's passing at the age of 85 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN .

Published by Anderson & Son Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 11:59p.m.
Anderson & Son Funeral Home
544 Lafayette Rd., Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee 37150
Dec
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Anderson & Son Funeral Home
544 Lafayette Rd., Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee 37150
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson & Son Funeral Home
