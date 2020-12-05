Menu
Sammie Bruce
1932 - 2020
BORN
March 8, 1932
DIED
November 29, 2020
Sammie Bruce's passing at the age of 88 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
6:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Shafer Funeral Home
600 N. John Redditt Dr., Lufkin, TX 75904
Dec
7
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Rosewood Memorial Park
2602 S. Houston Ave, Humble, Texas
Shafer Funeral Home
Shafer Funeral Home
