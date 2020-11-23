Menu
Sammy Acuna
1962 - 2020
BORN
November 14, 1962
DIED
October 19, 2020
Sammy Acuna's passing at the age of 57 on Monday, October 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whinery Funeral Service - Elk City in Elk City, OK .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Whinery Funeral Service - Elk City website.

Published by Whinery Funeral Service - Elk City on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Whinery Funeral Service - Elk City
