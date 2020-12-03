"My love, my soulmate, my Jamie!" - Michelle Wilson



Sammy James Wilson, 45 passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at McKay-Dee Hospital.



Jamie was born November 24, 1975 in Mckay-Dee Hospital. Son of David E. Wilson and Gladys J. Wilson.



He attended Box Elder High School where he enjoyed playing basketball, baseball, and football.



Jamie married Michelle, his soulmate, on May 23, 1997 in Brigham City, Utah.



Jamie was a beautiful dancer, but in the course of his life, he also liked fishing and hunting with his family. He started arrowhead hunting in Southern Utah, which later led to his desire to make handmade jewelry for his wife from these treasures. Jamie enjoyed drawing, especially anything with Michael Jordan. He was the master of moonshine making, and an amazing cook. Family favorites are meatloaf and his Father's day Crab Pot. He also enjoyed playing video games with his family, his favorite being Assassin's Creed.



His loved ones are his wife Michelle, children: Wylce Morris Wilson; Bracken James Wilson; Kaylie Sue Wilson; parents: Gladys and David Wilson; grandparents: Sylvia and Comanche Clawson; siblings Michael (Jenny) Wilson and Leslie (Chet) Fitzgerald. His best friend and most loyal dog Julie. Also his big beautiful family and friends on all sides.



Preceded in death by his grandparents Irene and Ken Wilson and his uncle Marty Seber.



Special thanks to the front-line workers and hospital that did their best to save him.



Funeral services will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City, UT.



A viewing will be held Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the Mortuary.



Due to COVID-19 masks are required and following social distancing.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.