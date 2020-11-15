Menu
Samuel Burr
1965 - 2020
BORN
April 23, 1965
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
mars hill cemetery
Samuel Burr's passing at the age of 55 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Neal Funeral Home Inc in Lawrenceburg, TN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Neal Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Neal Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Mars Hill Cemetery
637 Weakley Creek Road, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee 38464
Funeral services provided by:
Neal Funeral Home Inc
