Samuel Culotta
1943 - 2020
BORN
February 14, 1943
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Samuel Culotta's passing at the age of 77 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, LA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home website.

Published by Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Jude Catholic Church
9150 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70816
Funeral services provided by:
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
