Samuel Fellenz
1933 - 2020
BORN
December 5, 1933
DIED
November 8, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Samuel Fellenz's passing at the age of 86 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by James H. Hunt Funeral Home in Asbury Park, NJ .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the James H. Hunt Funeral Home website.

Published by James H. Hunt Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
James H. Hunt Funeral Home
126 Ridge Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Nov
13
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
James H. Hunt Funeral Home
126 Ridge Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Funeral services provided by:
James H. Hunt Funeral Home
