Samuel Hagopian's passing at the age of 60 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes in Everett, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Samuel in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes website.
Published by Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.