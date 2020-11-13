Menu
Samuel Kempf
1934 - 2020
BORN
August 1, 1934
DIED
November 11, 2020
Samuel Kempf's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Best Funeral Home in Middlefield, OH .

Published by Best Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
8120 State Route 534
8120 State Route 534, Mesopotamia, Ohio 44062
Funeral services provided by:
Best Funeral Home
