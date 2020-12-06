Menu
Samuel Lapp
1926 - 2020
BORN
November 19, 1926
DIED
December 4, 2020
Samuel Lapp's passing at the age of 94 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.C. - Turbotville in Turbotville, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
Lapp Funeral
15866 State Route 44, Allenwood, Pennsylvania 17810
Funeral services provided by:
Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.C. - Turbotville
