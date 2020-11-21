Menu
Samuel Lawson
1967 - 2020
BORN
October 2, 1967
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
Knoch High School
Samuel Lawson's passing at the age of 53 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fox Funeral Home in Saxonburg, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fox Funeral Home website.

Published by Fox Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home, Inc.
410 West Main Street, PO Box 305, Saxonburg, Pennsylvania 16056
Nov
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home, Inc.
410 West Main Street, PO Box 305, Saxonburg, Pennsylvania 16056
Nov
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Fox Funeral Home, Inc.
410 West Main Street, PO Box 305, Saxonburg, Pennsylvania 16056
