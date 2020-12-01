Menu
Samuel Monastra
1932 - 2020
BORN
October 17, 1932
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Samuel Monastra's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rossi Funeral Home in Canton, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Samuel in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rossi Funeral Home website.

Published by Rossi Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Parish
1530 11th St. S.E., Canton, Ohio 44707
GUEST BOOK
I’d like to extend my heartfelt sympathy for the death of your Father. My thoughts are with you, and I’m sorry for your loss.Know that you’re in my prayers during this very difficult time.I hope sharing memories with family and friends is comforting.Your Friend, Norman
Floyd Norman McNeal
Friend
November 29, 2020
Please accept my deepest sympathies during this very difficult time. I hope the memories you have with your Father comfort you. I’m so sorry for your loss and I am keeping you in mind.
Diana Mulligan
Friend
November 29, 2020
We like to give our heartfelt condolences for the death of your relative. Thinking of you during this difficult time.
Rich and Bev Salvatara
Friend
November 29, 2020
My prayers and condolences go out to the Monastra brothers, Sam, Mike, Jeff and their families.God Bless.....
Frank Janowicz
Friend
November 22, 2020
Sorry to hear about his passing he was a good man you have my condolences
Butch Almasy
Friend
November 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cyndi Gardner
Cyndi Gardner
November 21, 2020
Sorry for your loss. He was a pleasant soul when I was around him. God bless.
Tiffani Weaver
Acquaintance
November 21, 2020