Samuel Postlethwait's passing at the age of 74 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heitger Funeral Services in Massillon, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Samuel in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Heitger Funeral Services website.
Published by Heitger Funeral Services on Nov. 23, 2020.
