Sandra Barber
1933 - 2020
BORN
July 15, 1933
DIED
November 15, 2020
Sandra Barber's passing at the age of 87 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Royal Hall Funeral Home in Clinton, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sandra in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Royal Hall Funeral Home website.

Published by Royal Hall Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Royal Hall Funeral Home
301 McKoy St., Clinton, NC 28328
Nov
21
Graveside service
Clinton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Royal Hall Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
In loving memory of a precious lady who exuded Christ with her sweet smile along with a quiet, gentle spirit. We will see you again dear lady.
Our prayers have been and continue for You Ron, Amy and family.
Loui and Kathy Pappas
Friend
November 18, 2020