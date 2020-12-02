Menu
Sandra Brandon
1939 - 2020
BORN
August 28, 1939
DIED
November 29, 2020
Sandra Brandon's passing at the age of 81 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes in Auburn, IN .

Published by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St, Auburn, IN 46706
