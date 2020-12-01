Menu
Sandra Bulson
1944 - 2020
BORN
October 14, 1944
DIED
November 18, 2020
Sandra Bulson's passing at the age of 76 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bryce Funeral Home Inc. in Troy, NY .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Bryce Funeral Home, Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue, Troy, New York 12180
Nov
23
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue, Troy, NY 12180
GUEST BOOK
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Sandy was a great friend to me and mom. She will be missed.
Cindy and Betty Martin
Friend
November 22, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family of Aunt Sandy.I always remember her garage sailing all day and filling up the station wagon with all kinds of treasures. She loved Vern, family and her Pabst Blue Ribbon and enjoyed collecting all those unique elephants.She will be miss.
Tammie Lockrow
Family
November 21, 2020